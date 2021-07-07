DESPITE the fact that the Junta de Andalucia still has worries about the escalation of infections, it was announced on Tuesday July 6 that terrace bars could stay open later.

This was revealed by the Junta’s Minister of Health Jesus Aguirre in a speech in which he confirmed, after the regular expert committee meeting, that there would be no introduction of new restrictions, although the de-escalation would be kept under review.

He confirmed that younger people are suffering more with infection and that the programme of inoculations continues to go forward but much must be done by municipalities and their Local Police to stop those under 30 from congregating together in open spaces and drinking.

To some extent the decision to allow terrace bars to remain open until 1am with effect from midnight on July 7 won’t make a huge amount of difference as bars and restaurants may not accept new customers after 12am or serve existing customers after that time.

It does however allow savvy guests to order extra drinks before the deadline and then have an hour to finish off before leaving.

Whilst levels of infection are not currently rising sufficiently to require new restrictions, it has been made clear that the Junta de Andalucia will be prepared to once again close municipal borders if it considers this prudent in order to stop the potential spread of virus, especially the new recognised variants.

