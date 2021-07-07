It was announced on Tuesday July 6 that terrace bars could stay open later

By
John Smith
-
0
Health Minister Jesus Aguirre
Health Minister Jesus Aguirre Credit: Twitter

DESPITE the fact that the Junta de Andalucia still has worries about the escalation of infections, it was announced on Tuesday July 6 that terrace bars could stay open later.

This was revealed by the Junta’s Minister of Health Jesus Aguirre in a speech in which he confirmed, after the regular expert committee meeting, that there would be no introduction of new restrictions, although the de-escalation would be kept under review.

He confirmed that younger people are suffering more with infection and that the programme of inoculations continues to go forward but much must be done by municipalities and their Local Police to stop those under 30 from congregating together in open spaces and drinking.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

To some extent the decision to allow terrace bars to remain open until 1am with effect from midnight on July 7 won’t make a huge amount of difference as bars and restaurants may not accept new customers after 12am or serve existing customers after that time.

It does however allow savvy guests to order extra drinks before the deadline and then have an hour to finish off before leaving.

Whilst levels of infection are not currently rising sufficiently to require new restrictions, it has been made clear that the Junta de Andalucia will be prepared to once again close municipal borders if it considers this prudent in order to stop the potential spread of virus, especially the new recognised variants.


Thank you for reading ‘It was announced on Tuesday July 6 that terrace bars could stay open later.’

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here