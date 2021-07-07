Five-year-old girl killed in Almeria

A five-year-old girl was tragically killed yesterday, July 6, after being run over.

A five-year-old girl has died after being run over yesterday afternoon, July 6. The incident happened in Roquetas de Mar (Almeria), according to reports from Emergency 112 in Andalucia, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board.

The accident occurred around 8:20pm. Emergency 112 received a call asking for help for a minor who had been run over on the Alicun highway, at number 327. The coordinating centre immediately activated the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), which sent the emergency team of the Andalucian Health Service and the local police.

Health sources and the Local Police confirmed the death of the child and further details of the circumstances in which this event occurred have been given.

The news comes as Emergency 112 revealed it has handled nearly 4000 traffic accidents in Malaga so far this year. This number has increased as coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed, and more people have taken to travelling on Malaga’s roads.

The first half of 2021 saw 3,900 traffic accidents occur in the Malaga region according to emergency 112 Andalucia, which is linked to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia, as reported 20 minutes.

Emergency 112 Andalucia have explained that the increase in road traffic accidents is due to coronavirus restrictions being relaxed, and more people taking to the road.

