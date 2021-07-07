Four symptoms of covid reported by those who have had both vaccine doses

People who have had both doses of their vaccinations but still caught Covid have reported the symptoms they have been experiencing.

New research from the ZOE Covid Symptom Study, a research project from King’s College London, has revealed that people who have had both vaccinations and caught Covid are reporting different symptoms to the main ones.

Over 33 million people in the UK have had both doses and over 45 million have had their first dose. However, even though being vaccinated gives you more protection against getting the virus, people can still get it and pass it on so will need to self-isolate.

The most common symptoms of the virus are a high temperature, a continuous cough, fatigue and a loss or change in taste and smell. However, according to the research, there are four different symptoms that vaccinated people with the virus are experiencing. These symptoms are a headache, runny nose, sneezing and a sore throat.

“Generally, we saw similar symptoms of Covid-19 being reported overall in the app by people who had and hadn’t been vaccinated. However, fewer symptoms were reported over a shorter period of time by those who had already had a jab, suggesting that they were falling less seriously ill and getting better more quickly,” according to the study.

“Curiously, we noticed that people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for Covid-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared with those without a jab,” they added.

People who caught Covid after having just one dose of a vaccine reported the same four symptoms plus a persistent cough, according to Wales Online.

