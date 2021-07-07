New ferry routes between Barcelona and Balearic Islands

An Italian shipping company has set up new routes to connect Barcelona with the Balearic Islands.

The first ship of Grandi Navi Veloci that set sail on the daily route was the GNV Bridge yesterday, July 6, heading to Palma in Mallorca. The ship will also operate a route between Palma and Ibiza three times a week.

The ferry has the capacity to carry 1,000 passengers, 2,564 linear meters of garage space, and can reach speeds of 24 knots. It also has a restaurant, buffet, and 157 cabins, according to Catalan News.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This new ferry line coincides with the official debut of former territory minister, Damia Calvet, as the new president of the port authority. “We welcome the commitment to strengthen the relationship with the Balearic Islands,” Calvet said.

The focus for the new routes, which were announced in April, will be the transportation of cargo. Calvet highlighted the strong historical bond between Catalonia and the Balearic Islands that is not only a relationship based on tourism but also on the trading of goods.

The CEO of GNV, Matteo Catani, said that the new venture is “significant” for the company against “strengthened competitors.”

Although, he did go on to say that the connection between the Balearics and the Peninsula is also “a constantly expanding market, which needs more transport.”

The company operates routes between Barcelona – Mahon (Menorca), Barcelona – Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona – Ibiza, Valencia – Mahon, Valencia – Palma de Mallorca and Valencia – Ibiza and plans on increasing supply to keep up with market demand.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.