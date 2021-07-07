Experts advising the Government recommend closing nightlife in Spain

EXPERTS who advise the Government recommend closing nightlife throughout Spain. The Alert Report of the Ministry of Health has proposed, in a meeting held this Monday, July 5, to close nightlife and study the possibility of applying a new curfew in the face of the rebound in coronavirus infections.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, Health technicians consider it necessary to take measures “urgently” to stop the transmission of the virus, for which they also propose to limit the night hours in the interiors of those establishments in which they cannot ensure compliance with prevention measures.

In addition, they advocate suppressing the celebration of mass events if compliance with prevention measures cannot be guaranteed, and they point out that the organization of these events should be subject to the recommendations included in the document ‘Coordinated response actions for the control of the transmission of COVID-19’. Other measures that the experts of the department headed by Carolina Darias have proposed include guaranteeing the availability of hotels or other facilities for the proper conduct of quarantines and isolations when it cannot be guaranteed that they will be carried out properly at home.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Alerts Report also underlines the need to assess the establishment of nighttime limitations for mobility, and to strengthen the teams involved in the prevention and control of transmission, especially Public Health and primary care, including the support of the Army for tasks related to contact management. “While the increase in transmission continues, the action protocols must be adapted to a mitigation scenario that allows the prioritization of resources and flexibility of processes for adequate monitoring of the situation. The importance of complying with prevention measures of transmission must be emphasized especially in higher risk environments such as leisure, promoting responsible leisure options on the part of town halls and local entities “, the Health technicians stated.