European Cricket Championship to be held in Cartama

THE sound of leather against willow will fill the air as Cartama will host the 2021 European Cricket Championship in September and October.

Teams from 15 European Countries will take part in the limited overs competition which will be held in the Cartama Oval in three groups each consisting of five teams.

Group 1 will contain Belgium, Norway, Spain, Sweden and a Scotland XI

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Group 2 sees Austria, Hungary, Portugal, Romania and a Netherlands XI compete

Group 3 has the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Italy and an England Amateur XI slugging it out.

These matches will cover three weeks from September 13 and the three group winners plus tow best runners up will compete in the Finals Week from October 4 to 8.