European Cricket Championship to be held in Cartama

By
John Smith
-
0
International cricket comes to Cartama
International cricket comes to Cartama Credit: Cartama Council

THE sound of leather against willow will fill the air as Cartama will host the 2021 European Cricket Championship in September and October.

Teams from 15 European Countries will take part in the limited overs competition which will be held in the Cartama Oval in three groups each consisting of five teams.

Group 1 will contain Belgium, Norway, Spain, Sweden and a Scotland XI

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Group 2 sees Austria, Hungary, Portugal, Romania and a Netherlands XI compete

Group 3 has the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Italy and an England Amateur XI slugging it out.

These matches will cover three weeks from September 13 and the three group winners plus tow best runners up will compete in the Finals Week from October 4 to 8.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here