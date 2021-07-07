Estepona council announce police operation for feria

ESTEPONA’S annual feria has begun with the council setting out the security measures it is taking to ensure safety at the festival.

The Estepona feria kicked off yesterday, Tuesday, July 6, with the council announcing the security measures in place.

Estepona council said it was following the measures set out by the, “Ministry of Health and the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) for activities in the fairgrounds and with the regulations of the health authorities for the prevention of Covid.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It added: “The recommendations and guidelines to be followed have also been agreed with the Union of Trade Fair Industry of Spain (UIFE), with the aim of promoting the highest levels of safety and hygiene for workers in the sector and users.”

In addition to the health measures in place, Estepona council is also increasing security, putting in place police to patrol the feria.

It said: “In relation to the security operation, it will be made up of an average of 50 Local Police officers, who will carry out surveillance at the fair in the day and at night. The latter will see the presence of agents intensified due to the greater influx of public. All these Local Police officers are joined by agents of the National Police and Civil Protection volunteers, who are part of the security operation. The officers will ensure compliance with the measures established by the health authorities at all times, as well as the security in the area.”

The council said the measures had been put in place to protect visitors to the feria in Malaga.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.