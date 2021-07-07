Electric, hybrid and gas vehicle sales increased by 127% in June

Electric, hybrid and gas vehicle sales in Spain increased by 127% in June.

Registrations in Spain for electric, hybrid and gas vehicles (cars, quadricycles, commercial and industrial vehicles and buses) increased in June by 126.8% compared to the same month in 2020, to 35,413 units, 34,457 of which were registrations for passenger cars.

Total sales for the year saw the purchase of these vehicles rise by 134%, to 149,014 units. For the passenger car market, the figure was 133.41% in the first semester, maintaining a growing rhythm that with 141,878 registered units already account for one out of every three passenger car sales, managed to surpass for the first time purchases of diesel cars.

The increase in registrations up to June this year places the total share of this type of vehicle at 26.7% of the global market in Spain. The registered sales of 110,118 units of non-plug-in hybrids this year, represented 19.73% of the total market.

Compared to June 2020, all types of alternatively powered vehicles managed to increase their sales, representing 31% of the total market. Pure electric vehicles registered the highest increase in the month, with a growth of 226.8%, with 2,967 units.

Similarly, plug-in hybrids and conventional hybrids follow the trend of recent months, with a growth of 206.7% and 122.2%, respectively. For their part, gas vehicles (LPG, GN and LNG) achieved a lower increase than the rest of the alternative vehicles, with a growth of just 7.7%.

Electric car sales surge as Europe’s climate targets bite

One in every nine new cars sold in Europe last year was an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, with low-emission car sales surging even as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed overall vehicle sales, said the European Environment Agency in June this year.

The uptake in electric car sales caused a 12% drop in average CO2 emissions of new cars sold in Europe last year, compared with 2019, reversing a trend that had seen such emissions increase for three consecutive years.

It was the biggest annual drop in such emissions since the EU introduced its car CO2 standards in 2010. Of the 11.6 million new cars registered in the EU, Iceland, Norway and Britain last year, 11% were fully electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, according to the provisional data.

