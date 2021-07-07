Drunken legionnaire arrested for running over and killing a young girl in Roquetas de Mar

A legionnaire has been arrested for running over and killing a five-year-old girl in Almeria’s Roquetas de Mar

The tragic accident happened on the road to Alicun, in Almeria on Tuesday, July 6. Emergency services received a call for help at shortly after 8 PM, saying that a young girl had been run over.

A Legionnaire has been arrested as the alleged driver during the accident that killed a five-year-old girl on Tuesday. The driver has tested positive for alcohol.

According to Efe, sources from the Legion said that a member of the Brigade has been arrested. According to the town hall of Roquetas de Mar, the driver had an alcohol level of 0.90 milligrams per litre, when he was breathalysed, as reported El Mundo.

The tragic accident happened on a pedestrian crossing in the neighbourhood of El Parador according to the local government. The girl’s family are traumatised and have seen both municipal social workers and psychologists.

112 Andalucia reported that the tragic accident occurred at 20:20 hours. They received an emergency call saying that a young girl needed help after having been run over at number 327 on the Alicun road.

Emergency services quickly responded to the accident and the emergency coordination centre alerted the Empresa Publica de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES). They sent an emergency team to the site of the accident. The incident was also attended by an emergency team from the Andalusia health service and the local police.

Sadly, both health sources and local police sources have confirmed that a five-year-old girl tragically died.

