Conil de la Frontera could face “catastrophic” Covid closure today

Conil de la Frontera could face a perimeter closure as the rate of Covid-19 infections exceeds 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Conil de la Frontera, one of Cadiz’s busiest seaside towns, could face a perimeter closure as the rate of Covid-19 infections has exceeded more than 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants. A decision will be made later today, July 7.

Yesterday, Juan Marin, the vice-president of the Junta de Andalucia, warned that it retained the powers to order perimeter closures of any municipalities that saw a spike in Covid cases.

Hotels in Conil de la Frontera have already reported cancellations and say a perimeter closure would sink their businesses. The town is popular with Spanish tourists and holidaymakers from Germany.

“If they close us down, they kill us. One-hundred per cent of our clientele is from outside Conil, so we would have no choice but to close the facilities if a perimeter closure is decreed. It would be a catastrophe,” a hotel manager told ABC.

The spike in infections in the municipality comes after hundreds of young people were filmed last week breaking safety regulations and boasting about it.

The Mayor of Conil de la Frontera, Juan Manuel Bermudez, has appealed to the Junta de Andalucia to take various factors, such as the age of those infected and the pressure of hospitals – which is so far low – into account before it reaches its decision today.

“But the reality is that the Junta will make the decision this Wednesday and from the City Council we will only be able to comment on the measure they take,” he admitted.

