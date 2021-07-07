Cartama Pueblo health centre gets construction approval

Chris King
Cartama Pueblo health centre gets construction approval.

Cartama Pueblo health centre has been given the green light by the Town Hall, with an investment of €300,000

The construction of a new health centre in Cartama Pueblo was given unanimous approval today, Tuesday 6, during the ordinary plenary session of Cartama Town Hall – which was held electronically – with an extraordinary credit modification financed with Treasury Remainder, for a budget of €300,000, in conjunction with the Junta de Andalucia.

Cartama mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said of the project, “Although it is not a municipal competence, the Consistory will maintain its commitment to facilitate the construction of the new health centre, and will make a great effort to start up this infrastructure so demanded by citizens”.

Mr Gallardo added that the Town Hall has also committed to assigning the land, and has already prepared the basic and execution project, which has been delivered to the Board for it to be adapted to current regulations, after which they will contribute this amount so that the project can become a reality.

“We hope that the contribution of this economic item represents the definitive impulse for the Board to build this health centre, in accordance with the collaboration agreement signed between the two administrations”, said the mayor of Cartama.

The mayor also pointed out that, today, there had been some very positive dialogue with Carlos Bautista, the local Health representative, who he says is fully aware of the needs of the municipality and the conditions under which the current centre has to be operated, and wanted to thank the effort Mr Bautista is making so that this new project can be carried out in Cartama as soon as possible, as reported by 101tv.es.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

