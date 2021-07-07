ENJOY an evening with Brothers in Band the Dire Straits tribute due to play in Benalmadena.

IF you want to see a professional rock band in an outdoor setting but don’t want to have to pay a fortune or have a hassle in parking and being with large crowds then a night in Benalmadena might be the ticket.

On Friday September 10 the restored Benalmadena Auditorium will welcome Brothers in Band presenting their Very Best of Dire Straits show which faithfully reproduces the sounds of one of Britain’s most successful bands.

Dire Straits are unlikely to preform again due to the much-publicised disagreements between various members, especially as Mark Knopfler has become a regular composer of film soundtracks, his brother David Knopfler simply had enough and bass player John Illsley has his own band which does perform Dire Straits numbers.

The nine Spanish musicians in Brothers in Band have however spent years honing their performance so that if you close your eyes, you think that you are back watching the real thing.

High spots include, Sultans of Swing, Love over Gold, Romeo and Juliet and naturally, Money for Nothing.

This is a nine-piece band of professional musicians who are known for their album and DVD releases and they simply spend most of their lives on road reproducing the music of their heroes.

Tickets cost €25 and €28 plus booking fee online from Ticketmaster.

