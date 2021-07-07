ANDALUCIA registers over 2,000 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths related to the virus. The region has registered a total of 2,156 cases of coronavirus this Wednesday, July 7, the highest number on a Wednesday since April 14 when 2,368 were registered and the highest regardless of the day of the week since the 17th of that month with 2,182 being recorded, according to data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), which counts nine deaths, the highest figure in seven days last Wednesday, June 30.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the cumulative incidence rate of the community has increased for the seventh consecutive day and stands at 213.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 11.1 more points in one day and 50.2 more points in one week. The 2,156 cases in the last 24 hours are recorded after 1,806 on Tuesday, July 6, 2,144 on Monday, July 5, 1,947 on Sunday, July 4.

By provinces, Malaga is once again the one with the most cases with 610, followed by Sevilla with 345, Cadiz with 302, Granada with 273, Cordoba with 228, Jaen with 150, Huelva with 138 and Almeria with 110. The nine coronavirus related deaths are registered as three in Sevilla, Almeria and Cadiz account for two each and one each in Granada and Malaga.

From Tuesday, July 6, to Wednesday, July 7, the rate has increased 20.4 points, going from 267.5 infected per 100,000 inhabitants at the provincial level to 287.9. But compared to Thursday, June 24, a couple of weeks ago, it practically doubled because it was 161.9 then. Merely a month ago Malaga was among the lowest indicators in Andalucia but is now the one with the highest incidence rate in the community.