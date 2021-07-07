Andalucia detects an ‘increase’ of the Delta variant in the community

ANDALUCIA has detected an increase of the Delta variant in the community. The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia, Jesús Aguirre, has warned this Tuesday, July 6, that an “increase” has been detected in the presence of the Delta variant of Covid-19, initially detected in India, in the autonomous community, where “more than 100 cases” of this variant have already been sequenced.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, this was announced by the counsellor in statements released to the media after the meeting that the Regional Committee for High Impact on Public Health, known as the ‘committee of experts’ that advises the Junta on the pandemic, has held this Tuesday, July 6, in the afternoon, and in which it has been decided to extend practically all the measures currently in force in the autonomous community in terms of public health in relation to the pandemic. Only one modification has been agreed with respect to the measures currently in force, which involves authorizing the possibility of closing open-air catering establishments until 1:00 a.m., one hour earlier than what is currently permitted, but without the possibility of admission of new customers or service from 00.00 hours.

The Minister of Health has indicated that the current epidemiological circumstances advise “prudence” and maintain the same measures that were announced for its implementation in Andalucia after the end of the state of alarm that ended on May 9. In this regard, he has warned of the increase in the presence of the Delta strain, “which until now was imported, but which nevertheless we already have in the Andalucian community itself”, where “more than 100 cases we have already sequenced” of said variant, the counsellor has explained. Aguirre has specified that “most” of these cases “come from outbreaks, especially from the Balearic Islands, which are mostly Delta strain,” he added.

