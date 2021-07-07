Aid for Fuengirola hotel sector worth 1.4 million euros

The Fuengirola hotel sector are set to receive aid to the tune of 1.4 million euros.

The Fuengirola town hall working are hard on their Tourism Accessibility Plan and they hope to turn the town into a smart tourist destination. They are working alongside hotels in the municipality to promote the destination to tourists.

Mayor Ana Mula and the Councillor for Tourism, Rodrigo Romero attended a meeting with representatives from hotel establishments throughout Fuengirola which coincided with the summer season truly beginning. The mayor announced that direct aid is available for the hotel sector to the tune of 1.4 million euros.

They also announced various promotional actions including the strategic accessibility plan and the aim to convert Fuengirola into a smart destination for tourists.

Summer is well and truly here and tourists are returning to the Costa del Sol. 80 per cent of the town’s establishments are said to be open at the moment and welcoming both tourists and locals.

“The hotel sector is the main economic engine of our city. That is why we hold regular meetings with their representatives to work together to consolidate Fuengirola as a leading tourist destination. They have the full support of the government team and the city, this year with a direct economic aid of more than one million euros to help them sustain their activity and the many jobs they create,” said the councillor.

This money is part of the Municipal Economic Reactivation Plan, which has a budget of over 5 million euros in total. It is available not only to hotels but also to the self-employed, shopkeepers and other businesses within the town that have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

