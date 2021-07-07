82-year-old woman found dead in pool in Cadiz

AN 82-YEAR-OLD woman has been found dead in the pool of a home in Cadiz.

The woman was found dead this morning, Wednesday, July 7, in Cadiz.

According to the emergency services, the dead body of the 82-year-old woman was found this morning in the pool of a house on Camino de La Mustaza in Chiclana.

Members of the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) called 112, at about 9.45 am, to request the presence of security forces and firefighters as there is a woman who has died in a pool. The coordinating centre notified the Local Police, Guardia Civil and the Cadiz fire services.

Health workers, who sent a Critical Care and Emergency Unit (DCCU) to the site, have confirmed the death of the woman.

It is not yet been announced how the woman died in Cadiz.

