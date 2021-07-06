Torrecárdenas University hospital in Almeria to get €13.5m outpatients building

Torrecárdenas University hospital in Almeria to get a new outpatients building with €13.5m investment



Torrecardenas University Hospital in Almeria is to have a new outpatient building constructed, approved today, Tuesday 6, by the Junta de Andalucia, with a €13.9milion investment in the project, further enhancing, improving, and expanding the network of the Andalucian Health Service (SAS).

This new addition to the hospital will solve one of the existing weak points in its daily operation, where ambulatory activity is currently scattered throughout different parts of the hospital, with unclear circulation and insufficient and obsolete spaces, whereas the new block will integrate all outpatient activity into one space, thus freeing up space in the rest of the hospital, and freeing up staff to be able to deal with the patients of their own departments.

The design will reportedly incorporate a consultation area with 119 spaces, 29 special test cabinets, a Medical Day Hospital and Oncology Day Hospital, Image Diagnosis Area, with room for Computerised Axial Tomography, a high-resolution ultrasound room, Magnetic Nuclear Resonance room, and a secretarial office.

Torrecardenas Hospital has recently been expanded, now incorporating a new 8-storey maternity building that covers an area of 23,271m², along with a new radiotherapy area, with both buildings being connected together, and renovations done to the user service area of ​​the general hospital.

Likewise, the Council has paid heed to the emergency declaration for the contracting of the supply of consumable materials and necessary drugs for the health centres attached to the Almeria purchasing centre, for more than €6.1 million, carried out to deal with healthcare during the pandemic, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

