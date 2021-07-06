Three arrested for kidnapping a man and locking him in a cage for four days in Spain

In a ransom attempt gone wrong, three people have been arrested for kidnapping a man and locking him in a cage in Spain’s Cantabria.

The Guardia Civil have been able to arrest two men and one woman for the kidnapping which happened in June. The kidnapped man was a resident of Santoña in Cantabria, and he was held hostage for four days while they attempted to extort money from him.

The man was placed inside a cage and held in a cabin in Rasines for four days, before being released. Officers from the Guardia Civil have detained a couple from Noja, who are aged 42 and 43 years old and a 45-year-old man from Rasines.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Allegedly these people have committed the crimes of “kidnapping, extortion, robbery with force and theft of two motor vehicles” as reported 20 minutes. They are also believed to be members of an organised group.

The shocking kidnapping took place on June 17 in the afternoon when the man left the town of Noja and headed home in his car. On his way home he was intercepted by another car.

Three people left the car and after beating the man up, forced him into their car where they placed a hood on his head.

The kidnappers then tried to extort 14,000 euros from the man and kept him for four days before releasing him as he did not come up with the money.

The kidnappers even went as far as to visit the victim’s home where they stole a car along with documents. Once the victim was released he had to be taken to hospital where he spent four days, due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Officers from the Guardia Civil launched an investigation and have now been able to track down three people they believe are responsible for the kidnapping.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.