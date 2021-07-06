Spain or Italy just one game away from a Euro 2020 final

SPAIN or Italy are just one step away from a Euro 2020 Wembley Stadium final

Spain or Italy will battle it out tonight, Tuesday 6, on the Wembley Stadium pitch, for the prestige of lining up next Sunday in the final of UEFA’s Euro 2020, once again at Wembley Stadium, in what will be the 60th anniversary of the tournament, and whoever wins will have to wait until Wednesday night to find who out their opponents will be, either England or Denmark.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This will be the fourth time in a row that these two nations have met each other in a European Championship knockout match, and their seventh meeting overall in the Euros, with Spain only beating the Azzuri once over 90 minutes, which was the 4-0 win in the 2012 final.

It is an incredible fact that the Italians have only ever won the Euros once, and that was way back in 1968, when they beat Yugoslavia after a replay, while Spain have won the title on three occasions, in 1964 when the tournament was held in Spain, beating Russia 2-1 in the final, then 2008 in Austria/Switzerland, beating Germany 1-0, and keeping the crown four years later in 2012 Poland/Ukraine version, as they defeated Italy 4-0.

A capacity of 60,000 is allowed into the stadium, but due to coronavirus quarantine rules, fans are unable to fly in to the UK, so both nations will have to rely on fans who reside in Britain for support.

According to Gabriele Gravina, the president of the Italian FA, out of the 60,000, they have been allocated just 125 tickets, and team manager Roberto Mancini went as far as to say, “It is unfair that there are no fans from Italy and Spain, but it is better to play in front of the public than in front of a few people – that is the beauty of sport”.

Luis Enrique, the coach of Spain commented, “It is a strange situation. I hope there are Spanish and Italians more than English fans, but they are things we cannot control. I am not going to waste any energy on it. We wish it was different but we accept it”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.