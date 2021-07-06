The Queen is ‘living life to the full’ now as this is ‘what Prince Philip would have wanted’, claims a royal author.

The Queen has been seen out and about recently and looking happy as she finally makes a return to royal engagements. Lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic meant that the Queen has spent months doing virtual engagements with only a limited number of outings.

The Queen is said to be looking happy in her royal engagements as Prince Philip would not have wanted her to mope about and mourn his loss, in the way that Queen Victoria mourned Albert.

Royal author Phil Dampier has followed the Royal family for 35 years and spoke to FEMAIL. He believes that although the Queen was devastated in April when Prince Philip died she is determined to carry out her public duties and ‘live life to the full’ as he would have wanted.

‘Some might think it is strange that she is so happy so soon after Prince Philip’s death, but I think there is a simple explanation,’ said Dampier.

‘I’m sure she was devastated by his passing – after all they were married for 73 years. But I’m sure that he told her to enjoy what was left of her own life.

‘He would not want her to sit around mourning him like Queen Victoria did for Albert, and I bet he would want her to carry on living life to the full.

‘Ironically they spent a lot more time together at the end because of lockdown. His death wasn’t unexpected and he had a long and fulfilled life.

‘Like him the Queen is very practical and pragmatic, and she knows he would support her getting out and about.’

The Royal author also spoke about how happy and relaxed the Queen is, and commented on how like the rest the UK she is pleased to be able to get out after having spent so long inside during lockdown.

‘It’s been fantastic to see the Queen is such good form in recent weeks. She seems happy and relaxed and it’s a joy to see her smiling face,’ said Dampier

‘I think she is just delighted to be out of lockdown like the rest of us, and getting out and about doing the things she loves.

‘She has her social life and you could see how happy she was to be at the Windsor Horse Show, one of her favourite events of the year, four days running.

‘She meets up with old friends and loves to catch up on gossip, as well as spend time with her own family.’

