Quarantine-free holidays for Brits to Spain and other countries to be announced TOMORROW

Quarantine-free holidays for Brits to Spain and a host of other countries will be announced tomorrow.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps will unveil tomorrow, Wednesday, July 7, the quarantine-free travel plans for double-vaccinated Britons. Shapps will also announce which countries will be included in the list and when the change will come into effect.

It is expected vaccinated travellers will be able to skip quarantine on their return to the UK as Sajid Javid said yesterday quarantine-free holidays for double-jabbed travellers would happen “very soon”.

When being asked when vaccinated people will be able to enjoy restriction-free travel, the Health Secretary replied:

“Very, very soon, and the Secretary of State for Transport [Grant Shapps] will have more to say on this very shortly.”

Last month Shapps held out the prospect of British holidaymakers going to France and other European destinations this summer by moving the countries from the amber to the green list, as he urged people to be “a little patient”. He has warned people not to take holidays in countries on the amber list, but said: “I don’t think people have a very long time to wait before other countries are able to join the green list.”

The new measure will allow fully vaccinated tourists and their families to visit countries such as Spain and Greece without having to self-isolate for 10 days on return.

Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands could be at risk of being pushed off the green list and into amber after a spike in new coronavirus infections.

More than 500 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days – five days after the popular Spanish holiday islands, including Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, got upgraded to the UK’s green watchlist.

Health officials confirmed that 303 new cases were recorded on 3 July alone; and 203 the day after.

