Police arrest man for allegedly sexually assaulting his niece in Sevilla

THE National Police has arrested a 56-year-old man in Sevilla, accused of sexually assaulting his niece, who is a minor. The aggressor took advantage of the family relationship with the victim to carry out the abuse in the family home on the occasions when he was left in charge of the minor.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the investigation began as a result of the complaint filed by the victim, who currently suffers from different psychiatric and psychological disorders, caused by the suffering she endured. When the minor was 13 years old, she was transferred to the home of some relatives when the guardianship of her biological mother was withdrawn. Once the coexistence with her uncle began, he took advantage of the occasions when he was left alone in charge of the minor and threatened that he would throw her out of the family home if she did not agree to his requests.

According to the investigation procedures carried out, the victim was allegedly the object of sexual assaults for years but did not decide to report these behaviours due to the fear generated by facing the situation, being prolonged in time, and being a direct family member who allegedly committed the assaults.

The UFAM Group of the National Police took charge of the investigation, it being very complex as the victim was severely affected and suffers from various psychiatric disorders. The detainee who has a police record is charged with a crime of continuous sexual assault on a minor and has been handed over to the Judicial Authority.