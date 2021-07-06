Pfizer’s vaccine ‘less effective’ in halting the spread of the Delta strain

Pfizer’s vaccine appears to be less effective in halting the spread of the delta strain, though it shields well against severe illness, Israeli government data show.

The BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine is less effective at halting the spread of the Delta variant than previous strains of coronavirus, according to a preliminary study by Israel’s health ministry. Data collected over the past month suggest the vaccine is 64 per cent effective at preventing infection among those who are fully inoculated, the ministry has found.

Efficacy against previous strains of the virus was estimated at 94 per cent. However, the figures, first reported in the Ynet news portal, indicate the vaccine is 93 per cent effective against serious illness and hospitalisation.

The study was based on “preliminary” figures relating to the effectiveness of the vaccine gathered continuously by health authorities, cautioned Professor Nadav Davidovitch, who sits on the government’s expert advisory committee on Covid-19.

“Delta is a lot more infectious, but appears to not lead to as much serious illness and death, especially given that we now have the vaccine,” he said. Cases have ticked up since Israel lifted all remaining Covid-19 restrictions on June 1, with many experts blaming the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Travel news

Germany is easing travel rules for people arriving from the U.K., Portugal and other nations, while three more islands in Thailand are preparing to welcome fully inoculated tourists.

Tourism minister Nigel Huddleston said he hopes to see inbound tourism to Britain restart this summer, but said it remains “impossible” to confirm the date for a substantial reopening.

“I hope to see some international travel come back before the end of the summer. I can’t say definitely, but I absolutely hope to see that. We saw last year how quickly international travel came in as soon as we were able to open the doors. But it’s all within the context of the constraints we have in place because of Covid.” Huddleston told Travel Weekly.

