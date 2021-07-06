Paloma Faith launches home interior brand

After over a decade of dazzling fans with her uniquely glamorous styles, singer-songwriter Paloma Faith has now entered the world of interior designs with the launch of her Paloma Home collection.

As the architect of her eponymous interiors range, Paloma has used inspiration from her own experiences of interior design – from a childhood of budget-friendly upgrades to redesigning her own London townhouse – to produce a celebration of vintage styles and retro-chic.

“That’s what I love about Paloma Home, you can have one piece and it changes a room – or you can embrace the whole collection, and it still works,” Paloma said.

The singer-songwriter, who is known for her unique style and love of bold concepts, has worked with the best in the business to produce an eclectic range of seating, covers, bedding, wallpapers, and blinds to strike a balance between the aspirational and the real.

“Home for me is a place where there is warmth, life, vibrancy and human touch, something truly ‘lived in’. So much beauty emerges from chaos – and I hope to share this sentiment with Paloma Home,” she added.

Statement designs include the Oriental Birds Blossom range, Tibetan Tiger collection, and Velvet Ruffle products with many styles being offered as curtain fabrics, feather cushions, poly cushions, and other items.

