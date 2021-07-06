New Health and Care Bill promises a modern NHS

The bill aims to build “a modern health and care system that delivers better care” the government said.

The government said it is committed to delivering world-class care for patients as it presents a new health and Care bill in parliament on July 6.

“The Bill will ensure each part of England has an Integrated Care Board and an Integrated Care Partnership responsible for bringing together local NHS and local government, such as social care, mental health services and public health advice, to deliver joined up care for its local population. Clinicians, carers and public health experts will be empowered to operate collaboratively across health and care, as part of plans to tackle inequalities and level up health across the country. The Bill will also introduce measures to tackle obesity and improve oral health,” the government said in a statement.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It also aims to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy that has held the health service back so that health and care staff can focus on patients, not paperwork, and ensure the system is able to flex to changing needs in the years to come.

“The astonishing response of our health and care services to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit fast-forward on some of the bold changes the NHS set out to deliver in its Long Term Plan and shone the spotlight on other areas that require change to achieve better care for our communities,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

“To help meet demand, build a better health service and bust the backlog, we need to back the NHS, as it celebrates its 73rd birthday this week, and embed lessons learned from the pandemic. This will support our health and care services to be more integrated and innovative so the NHS can deliver for people in the decades to come,” he added.

Key measures include the NHS and local government coming together to plan health and care services around their patients’ needs, and quickly implement innovative solutions to problems which would normally take years to fix, including moving services out of hospitals and into the community, focusing on preventative healthcare.

The bill will also support the introduction of new requirements about calorie labelling on food and drink packaging and the advertising of junk food before the 9pm watershed.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.