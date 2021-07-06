Marbella Council to receive further funding to boost tourism

MARBELLA Council has announced it is set to receive government funding to boost its tourism sector.

The council said the funding would be used to reactivate Marbella’s commerce and tourism.

Officials from Marbella Council met with representatives of the Junta de Andalucia as well as local businessmen, today, July 6, to work together on a funding plan to boost Marbella’s tourism.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The First Deputy Mayor of Marbella said: “We finally have support and recognition from the regional government of the commercial power that we have within our tourism.”

He added: “It also represents a commitment by the Junta de Andalucia for this phase of reactivation, after how bad this sector has been due to the pandemic.

“We have given him Marbella’s Dynamising Plan for commerce, with the proposal that the Ministry study it to see what financing possibilities may exist, according to regional or European funds that could be offered to our municipality.”

He added: “It is good news that the regional executive remembers this town, which is one of the main assets of the community.

“Now we need all possible aid and truly the key to recovery is through commerce.”

The Junta de Andalucia said: “We are also going to draw up another order of aid, at the end of July or the beginning of August, aimed at councils to promote neighbourhood trade, pedestrianisation of streets.”

The news comes as tourists begin to make their way back to popular Costa del Sol areas, including Marbella, ahead of the summer.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.