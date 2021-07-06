Marbella City Council to acquire full ownership of the Puerto Rico Alto

The Marbella City Council are working to acquire the full ownership the Puerto Rico Alto y Bajo natural area, which they intend to open up for public use.

If everything goes to plan over 220,000 square metres will be made available for the public to use in what is considered to be an important area of land to the town.

The government have explained how they are working towards gaining of the land of the Huerta de Zaragoza estate, known as the Puerto Rico estate. The public will then be able to use this green space.

The area is important to Marbella’s identity, and many people have celebrated the Toston in Puerto Rico Alto in the past. The area is “one of the most important for the municipality and which, moreover, is rooted in the very identity of Marbella,” said the spokesman for the government team, Felix Romero.

According to the counsellor the land in question totals around “342,850 square metres, of which 50 percent is already owned by the Town Hall”.

“The aim is that it continues to be a green space, that it is cared for and that it is open to all citizens,” said Romero.

“We are also moving forward with the file for the acquisition of Puerto Rico Bajo, the road to get to the Alto, so that it will also be available to the public”. The town are planning to carry out negotiations to acquire this land too.

