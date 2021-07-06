ACTING upon requests from dog loving residents, Manacor Council has opened a new 1400 square metre dog park.

It is located in the l Moli d’en Beio park in the Paseo Ferrocarril, is protected by fences and is intended to allow animals to roam, run and play freely without disturbing others.

The dog park has four bins for the disposal of all types of waste, two zones with shaded benches, two games areas and a source of water and is now open.

The dog agility park has special areas such as a dog walkway, ramps formed by a tent-shaped structure and non- slip phenolic platforms equipped with slats for going up and down, and a fountain for animals.

The walkway comes in three sections 3.60 metres long and is designed for dogs to cross completely, going up one end and down the other, without any need to jump.

Such agility areas help test the balance, dexterity and strength skills of the animals being exercised.

There is a double fountain at two heights and the taps have a timed pushbutton with flow regulation, so as not to waste water.

Owners of animals must meet certain standards within the grounds, such as pick up dog poo and spraying water over pee to protect the area and muzzle dogs from potentially dangerous breeds.

This is unlikely to be the last of the dog parks created in the municipality and the Council is considering areas in the Plaza del Sol and Luna in Porto Cristo.

The Council will also be reviewing the Animal Welfare Ordinance which was last amended in 1999 and whose sanctions are still priced in pesetas.

