Man detained in Menorca wanted for a month for mistreatment and threats

THE National Police have detained a man in Ciutadella, Menorca, an individual who officers had been searching and for more than a month for several judicial and police arrest warrants related to episodes of mistreatment and threats.

As reported by the Police, the man was subject to prison orders for his criminal history, most of them for mistreatment in the family environment towards his partners, ex-partners and close relatives and for violating the protection orders filed against him. The now arrested remained on the run and, for three weeks, one of his ex-partners suffered threats and harassment.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, investigations led to the belief that the individual was hiding in the town of Alaior in Menorca. The National Police and the Local Police of Alaior set up a search operation and, faced with police pressure, the man looked for another place to hide through a contact in which he met a woman and used her home in Ciutadella as a refuge.

The address was located by investigators from the Ciudadela Family and Women’s Attention Unit (Ufam), in collaboration with the Citizen Security Unit of the National Police Station and with the Ciudadela Local Police with the intention of finally managing to stop this man, but also at the risk that he could harm the woman. Finally, the National Police and Local Police officers managed to arrest the alleged perpetrator for a judicial claim, breach of sentence, mistreatment and threats.