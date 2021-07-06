LA CORUÑA police have arrested three local youths over the death of 24-year-old Samuel Luiz



National Police officers in the Spanish province of La Coruña have this afternoon, Tuesday 6, reportedly arrested three young people aged between 20 and 25 years old, who are all residents of La Coruña, in connection with the death of Samuel Luiz in the city last weekend.

After investigating officers analysed security camera footage of the Coruña promenade where 24-year-old Samuel was brutally beaten in the early hours of last Sunday 4, they have identified and located the perpetrators of this crime, and detained them, with sources informing Spanish publication, ABC, that the detainees are two males and one female.

The National Police reported the arrests via their Twitter account this afternoon, and their investigation is continuing, with the probability of more arrests being made in the next few hours said a police source.

Investigators must now establish the reasons behind the crime, as it is believed the incident was the result of homophobic overtones, as Samuel was making a video call to somebody at the time of the assault, and it is thought his attackers believed he was filming them.

Samuel had reportedly left a place to go for a smoke, together with a friend, and decided to make a video call to a friend who had not gone out that night, and the group of young people nearby had seen Samuel using his mobile phone and allegedly thought that he was recording them.

Witnesses have allegedly reported hearing Samuel being called “faggot”, with the 24-year-old receiving a serious beating, from which he did not recover, dying in the hospital after being transferred from the scene, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

Detenidos 3 jóvenes de entre 20 y 25 años, vecinos de A Coruña, como presuntos autores de la agresión violenta que acabó con la vida de Samuel Luiz La investigación continúa abierta hasta el total esclarecimiento de los hechos. No se descartan más detenciones en próximas horas pic.twitter.com/r8Cs88b1Dz

— Policía Nacional (@policia) July 6, 2021

