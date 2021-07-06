Jose ‘El Frances’ released without charge

French singer Jose ‘El Frances’ has been released without charge after the alleged mistreatment of his ex-partner in Marbella.

Jose ‘El Frances’ was arrested on July 4 after two calls from his ex-partner to local police alleging that he had pushed her over injuring her elbow during an argument at her home. The injury required medical attention. After the first incident, Jose return to the property and was arrested there.

Local Police officers attended his ex-partner’s home after 092 received at least two calls. When police arrived at the scene, they arrested Jose on charges of alleged gender violence and he was held at Marbella police station.

Jose was born, Jose Rodriguez Vazquez, in France’s Montpellier in 1971 to a family of gypsies. He grew up being in close contact with flamenco and at only 10 years old he fell in love with the music of Camaron de la Isla, which he first heard on his father’s record player.

