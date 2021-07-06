Spanish athletes competing at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, along with the technical staff accompanying them and the journalists that will cover the Olympic Games, will receive a Japanese culture and language training course.

The main aim of this course is to provide the Spanish delegation that will attend the Olympic and Paralympic Games with basic notions on Japanese culture and language, along with a series of guidelines on how to interact with Japanese society during their stay in the country.

The course, entitled “Japanese survival culture: 2020 Tokyo Games”, comprises of two training modules that can be accessed via a web platform.

“You are going to represent Spain and act as ambassadors for our country” and this projection of ‘our image abroad’ must be accompanied by such measures and tools as this course,” said the State Secretary for Global Spain, Manuel Muniz, on July 5.

“Through sport, you represent such values as effort, commitment, teamwork, but also such factors as excellence in sporting infrastructures, a healthy diet and technology, among others that will help us prevail,” he added.

The Director-General for Sport of the National Sports Council, Albert Soler, said different ways of understanding the world can be tied to both sport and culture.

“Through this joint training initiative, we offer our athletes the possibility of familiarising themselves and getting to better understand Japanese culture by seeing their customs, idiosyncrasies and language first-hand. Sport once again becomes a first-class social tool to bring countries and peoples closer together through shared values framed within what we call sporting diplomacy,” he said.

“This will be a sporting event capable of raising the morale of all people and it will stand as a benchmark on the road to recovering normality around the world,” he added.

