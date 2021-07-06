Imserso trips for pensioners now available to book online

IMSERSO trips are all up online now for pensioners to choose their holiday destination

Imserso trips for pensioners are finally a reality again, as the complete list of destinations has been uploaded onto the website, along with the expected prices of each trip, and anybody wishing to book up has the whole month of July in which to submit a new application to the presented tourism program for 2021-2022 .

On the website, you can see the expected prices for each trip, the available dates, the length of the stays, and the type of accommodation, for dates between October 2021 and August 2022 – three months more than usual – including the high season of Summer, although the hoteliers’ union has already been quick to point out that this aspect may become unfeasible.

After a year and a half of the scheme being suspended indefinitely by the pandemic, October looks like being the return to normality in this tourism program, which seeks to provide elderly people with stays in coastal areas, or enjoy inland tourism, thereby helping to improve their quality of life.

In total, for the Imserso 2021-2022 trips, there are 816,029 places on offer, with prices ranging between €115.98 and €405.83, with the following categories available:

Peninsular Coast Area: Stays of 8 and 10 days in Andalucia, Murcia, Valencian Community, and Catalonia.

Insular Coast Area: Stays of 8 and 10 days in the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. Inland Tourism: Stays of 4, 5, and 6 days, with cultural circuits, nature tourism, trips to provincial capitals, or trips to Ceuta and Melilla. 🏖️ Programa de #Turismo del #Imserso 2021-2022:

📍 Conozca la previsión de precios de los viajes, dependiendo de las fechas, modalidad, duración del viaje y tipo de alojamiento 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/zUOdUpxMJC

These prices may be reduced for people who have economic resources equal to or less than the amount of non-contributory retirement and disability pensions of Social Security, and include a double room to share, full pension (except for trips to provincial capitals where the scheme is half board) and transport (except in the modalities in which it is not expressly included and in trips to provincial capitals), as reported by diariodealmeria.es.