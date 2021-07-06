Homophobic aggression increases in Valencia after two young people attacked in broad daylight

Homophobic aggression increases in Valencia after a crowd beat up two students out celebrating after their exams.

Two twenty-one-year-olds have reported a homophobic assault by a dozen people when they were with two friends in the Plaza de Honduras area of ​​Valencia last Saturday night.

According to police, the event happened when a group of young people approached the two people and asked them if they had any money. Alejandro, an art student, and the boy who was most injured in the assault replied: “I don’t have money, but I have a great ass”, which resulted in the crowd of youths yelling homophobic insults and shouts of ‘fagot’.

This was followed by a physical attack by the group when they attacked both him and his friend and took a money belt he was carrying and a mobile phone, which they managed to recover while the two girls who accompanied them were not touched.

The Ministry of Equality and Inclusive Policies is now providing advice to the young people who were attacked.

These are offices set up by the General Directorate for Equality in Diversity, which serve people from the LGTBi community and perform psychological, social, labour and legal counselling functions.

This is the second homophobic aggression that has happened in less than a month in the same area after a 17-year-old young man complained on social networks that he had been attacked on the night of San Juan when he was holding the hand of a friend and a group of men began to remonstrate with the shout of “fags”. They attacked him, beat him and stole his cell phone and ran away before the arrival of the Police.

Specialised teams operate in the Valencian Community both in the National Police and the Guardia Civil.

