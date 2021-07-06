Heatwave to hit Spain with near 50 degree temperatures

Temperatures are expected to rocket this weekend as Spain will be hit with a heatwave and Andalucia in particular is set to see scorching temperatures of near 50 degrees.

AEMET reported that Andalusia will see temperatures this weekend which are said to be “historically high”. They forecast that Malaga and Almeria will be hit with the highest temperatures.

June was fairly mild for Spain, but temperatures are now set to rocket. The heat will begin to set in on Thursday, July 8, and areas in southern and central Spain will see scorching temperatures in the mid-40s by Saturday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



By Sunday the entire southern part of Spain will be roasting and temperatures are expected to rise above 40 degrees. Temperatures as high as 47 degrees have been predicted for some areas of Andalucia.

Many will be relieved to know that the heatwave is expected to end by Tuesday, and temperatures will return to a more normal level for July.

José Miguel Viñas, meteorologist at the weather website Meteored, predicted earlier this month that Spain would see temperatures reaching 50 degrees as climate change continues to make its effects known across the world.

The climate expert predicts that heatwaves will become more frequent due to global warming. He expects that Spain will feel the brunt of this soon and will see temperatures hit those similar to the highs recorded in Canada.

Viñas said: “Sooner or later there will be episodes of heat in Spain where temperatures will reach 50 degrees Celsius, predictably in the southern part of the peninsula.” It seems that the predictions of Viñas are very close to reality and 50 degrees for Spain is not far off.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.