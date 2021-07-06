Fuengirola Celebrates health workers at ‘Pink Night’

The town hall of Fuengirola are set to celebrate health workers for their stunning work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by inviting them to ‘Pink Night’ at the Marenostrum.

Fuengirola in Spain’s Malaga are putting on a stunning event which will take place on Saturday, July 10, as a “gesture of gratitude” to all of Andalucia’s health workers.

The mayor, Ana Mula announced the event. “Fuengirola is a city of solidarity and grateful to all those who do something to improve our society every day.

“During the pandemic, many professional sectors have given their best and compromised their integrity for all of us. And this is something that the people of Fuengirola will not forget”, said Mula.

During the coronavirus pandemic health workers in Spain “are literally giving their all to look after all of us in the worst world health crisis in recent years”, said Mula.

Fuengirola wants “to make a gesture of gratitude, inviting all the workers of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) to the legendary ‘Pink Night’ in Fuengirola” said the counsellor.

SAS health workers will soon receive their invites to the event. The invite will come with an exclusive link to the Marenostrum Fuengirola website. By following the link health workers will be able to reserve two seats for the event.

The event of course will be free of charge, and health workers will only have to prove their identity and SAS affiliation at the venue.

“It will be an event to thank the work of health workers, but also to remind us all that the pandemic is not over and that they are still working hard to combat it.

“Let’s enjoy the summer and Marenostrum, but without lowering our guard and complying strictly with all safety measures,” said Mula.

