Four new officers join the Local Police in Nerja

Four new trainee officers have joined Nerja’s local police force.

The four officers started training in February at the Institute of Emergencies and Public Safety of Andalusia (IESPA) and have now joined local police force in Nerja.

Francisco Arce, the Councillor for Security and Transport attended a meeting with the new officers and the chief of the Local police Francisco Iranzo. Two trainee officers who came on board last week also attended the meeting.

Arce welcomed the new officers to the local police force on behalf the council and wished them luck with this next stage of training, which is training in practice. He also encouraged them to develop in their new roles as public servants. In their new roles they will ensure the safety and peaceful coexistence of all the residents of Nerja.

“If a few days ago we increased the number of Officers, today we are expanding the staff with four new officers, as trainee officers, a circumstance that will have a positive impact on the service offered by our Police” said Arce.

In a few short months the officers will complete their training. “In mid-November these officers will complete this part of their training, with which they will definitively become officers” said Arce.

He also spoke of how recruitment procedures have been stalled for years, and how they have started again due to work in the Human Resources Department.

