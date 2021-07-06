First cruise ship set to stopover in Almeria Port since before coronavirus hit

Almeria port is set to see the first cruise ship stopover since the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Spain entered the state of alarm.

The cruise ship named Wind Surf belongs to the Wind Star Cruises shipping company, and is it due to stopover at the port of Almeria on August 11. This is the first cruise ship to dock since February 2020.

The ongoing global pandemic saw cruise routes cancelled last year from mid-March. Before this the Wind Surf had been a regular at the Almeria port. The ship is set to bring in up to 300 passengers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The cruise ship will arrive from Cartagena and is scheduled to stopover at the Muelle de Levante at 08.00 hours. The ship will then set sail for Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

It is expected this year that 11 cruise ships will stopover at the Almeria port bringing tourists and much-needed income to the area. All the cruise ships will be on routes around the western Mediterranean. The MS Hamburg, Golden Horizon, Vasco de Gama, Spirit of Discovery, SS Splendor and the Marella Explorer 2 cruise ships are expected to visit as reported Almeria 24.

The return of the cruise ships to Almeria is excellent news. This is “very good news, both for the Port and for the city, the province and for all the sectors related to tourism, as it means a return to normality, so necessary for the reactivation of the economy” said Jesus Caicedo, the president of the Port Authority of Almeria.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.