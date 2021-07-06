EU claims in July there will be enough doses to vaccinate 70% of adults

THE European Commission said this Monday, July 5, that in July there will be enough doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 to be able to vaccinate 70% of the adult population of the European Union and asked the authorities to administer them, given the disparities that exist between the twenty-seven countries on the vaccination rate.

“We have set a goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population. We believe that a sufficient number of doses will be administered this month to allow the Member States to achieve this goal,” said Stefan De Keersmaecker, Health spokesman for the Community Executive. However, he acknowledged that “some Member States are behind others” in the rate of vaccination and asked the authorities to “continue administering the vaccines so that we can reach 70%”.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, 61.4% of the adult population in the EU and the European Economic Area have already received at least one dose of the vaccine and 40.1% of those over 18 years of age are fully vaccinated, according to the data provided by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). However, there are disparities between the different countries, because if Belgium leads the table among the EU states, having already vaccinated 88% of the adult population with at least one dose, Bulgaria is at the opposite extreme, with only 16.9% of the first doses administered, in a country where people are reluctant to get vaccinated. Spain, for its part, has vaccinated 64.9% of those over 18 years of age with at least one dose.

