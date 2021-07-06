Easyjet to keep masks on flights from July 19

EASYJET has announced it will keep requirements to wear masks on its flights in place after July 19 despite Boris Johnson’s plans to ditch mandatory masks on public transport.

The airline said passengers on all Easyjet flights will still be required to wear masks.

In a statement on Monday, July 5, it said: “At present, there are no changes to easyJet’s onboard mask policy and we will continue to keep this under review.

“We continue to be guided by our inhouse medical adviser and a number of key industry governing bodies that airlines follow including the WHO (World Health Organization), Icao (International Civil Aviation Organization), Easa (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and public health authorities across Europe, and at present their guidance around the wearing of masks onboard remains unchanged.”

The news comes after Ryanair also ruled out dropping mask requirements following the government’s plans to ease restrictions from July 19.

“In order to protect the health of our passengers and crew, the use of face masks will still be mandatory across all Ryanair flights, regardless of the departing / destination country,” said a spokesman for the budget airline when talking to the BBC.”

Airlines have been working to attract customers after the government’s announcements that many of Europe’s most popular destinations would be on its amber travel list.

The government has said it will this week make an announcement on whether vaccinated Britons will be able to travel back to the UK from amber countries without having to quarantine in a boost for tourism.

