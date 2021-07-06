Dutch police search Mcdonald’s restaurant for Peter R. de Vries shooting suspects

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Dutch police with bullet proof vests search Mcdonald's restaurant in Amsterdam for suspects
Dutch police with bullet proof vests search Mcdonald's restaurant in Amsterdam for suspects. image: Twitter

Dutch police with bulletproof vests search Mcdonald’s restaurant in Amsterdam for suspects involved in the shooting of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries.

A team of specialist Dutch police clothed with bulletproof armament were seen carrying out a search in a Mcdonald’s restaurant in Amsterdam for suspects just an hour after the famous Dutch underworld reporter Peter R. de Vries lay bleeding in the street after being shot in the head by an assailant or assailants.

Security footage from a local restaurant (below) shows Peter R. de Vries walking up the street, as he gets towards the end you can hear a shot ring out.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

De Vries is reported to be fighting for his life in a critical care unit, due to the nature of the case his exact location for the present time is being kept secret. De Vries did not want security, even after the murders of Nabil B. and lawyer Derk Wiersum

Police soon cordoned off the area (see video below) as crowds gathered near the site where the incident took place in what is seen as an unusually brazen attack on a journalist in the Netherlands.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in Parliament he was ‘deeply shocked’ by the attack.


‘We don’t know the circumstances, but whatever the circumstances this is unimaginable and terrible news,’ Hoekstra said.

The Dutch journalist & crime fighter was shot in broad daylight. Peter R. de Vries started as a crime journalist and was instrumental in catching all Heineken kidnappers, and lots of other high profile cases.

A video released within minutes of the shooting showing Dutch police swoop on alleged suspects has yet to be verified by authorities.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here