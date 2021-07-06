Costa del Sol has the second worst covid incidence rate in Andalucia

THE Costa del Sol district has the second-worst covid incidence rate in all of Andalucia. The total of 570 infections this Tuesday, July 6, has raised the incidence rate across the region. Fortunately, no deaths related to the virus have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the numbers are worrying from Torremolinos to Manilva, with 352 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Only Cordoba Norte, with 354, has the worst accumulated incidence rate in two weeks. In addition, the province as a whole has exceeded the figure of 250 cases.

The amount of positive cases in the last seven days for the six Malaga health districts has reached 3,000. This number has not been recorded since the last week of February. Health authorities insist that the age group that includes those under 30 years of age, the vast majority without vaccinations, is the one that accounts for the majority of these new infections.

The incidence rate of the capital district, with 273 cases, is also among the seven highest in the autonomous community, surpassed by the two already outlined and the districts of the capitals of Granada and Jaen, as well as the Guadalquivir Valley and that of Granada Sur. The Guadalhorce Valley is below the average province, with 251 cases, and the Serrania has risen to 164. Below are both La Axarquia, with 117.5 infected per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, and La Vega with a figure of 106.