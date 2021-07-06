Consultation launched on potential change of ownership of Channel 4

The public and interested parties are being asked to contribute their views on the potential change of ownership of Channel 4.

The government has launched a public consultation on the future ownership of Channel 4, as part of the government’s review of public service broadcasting. The consultation will consider both the ownership and remit of Channel 4.

The government says it wants to preserve Channel 4’s status as a public service broadcaster producing original, distinctive content as well as high quality news and current affairs serving every corner of the country.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It also believes private-sector ownership of Channel 4 and a change to its remit could enable it to thrive in the decades to come as a successful and sustainable public service broadcaster.

“The media world has changed immeasurably since Channel 4’s creation in the early 1980s, but whilst we have more choice today the need for a strong and successful Channel 4 continues,” said Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden.

“So, in the face of rising global competition, now is the right time to strengthen UK public service broadcasters and consider releasing Channel 4 from the constraints of public ownership, enabling it to thrive for the next 40 years and beyond.

“All responses received as part of the consultation will be carefully analysed before the government publishes its response and sets out next steps,” he added.

The consultation will last for 10 weeks and closes on 14th September 2021 at 23:45

At present the broadcaster is entirely commercially funded, but it has been publicly-owned since it began broadcasting in 1982. The consultation will last for 10 weeks and closes on September 14.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.