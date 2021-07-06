Castellon man drowns trying to rescue two swimmers

CASTELLON beach tragedy as a man drowns trying to rescue two swimmers who had got into difficulty



According to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU), a 53-year-old man died this morning, Tuesday 6, when he drowned off a beach in Benicarlo, in the Castellon province, after allegedly jumping into the water to try and rescue two people who had shouted for assistance because they could not get out of the water.

CICU say they received a call at around 9am this morning from an individual reporting seeing two people in distress in the waters off Morrongo beach, in the town of Benicarlo, and that two other people had already been seen in the water trying to help them.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A Basic Life Support (BLS) unit was deployed to the beach location, where their medics treated a man and a girl who had been rescued from the water, unharmed, but then, CICU received another call reporting that another man been pulled unconscious from the water, so a SAMU unit was mobilised to the scene, along with a Primary Health care physician from the municipality’s health centre.

Medics from the SAMU team reportedly performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres and other recovery techniques on the man, but to no avail, and he was confirmed dead at the scene. As autopsy will reveal the cause of his death.

The local Fire Brigade had mobilised a crew and a rescue boat from Baix Maestrat, and was the one responsible for the rescue of the two people who were having problems in the water, around 500 metres from the shore, and the same crew was the one who rescued the man from the water, who later died, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.