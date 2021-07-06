Cannes Film Festival in France makes a comeback after being closed for a year due to the pandemic.

It’s the big comeback of the Cannes Film Festival. After its cancellation in 2020 due to Covid-19, the stars will be able to go up the famous steps from this Tuesday, Jul 6, to attend the screening of Annette by Leos Carax, a filmmaker as cult as rare.

Festival organisers have made clear this year’s edition will be unlike any other. Rigid sanitary protocols and a vast testing centre on the Croisette will offer a constant reminder of the enduring threat of Covid-19, while a slew of environment-themed movies will emphasise the fact that this is no time for complacent stargazing alone.

Eve Gabereau, managing director of UK distributor Modern Films, says it is “surreal, crazy and daunting” to return to Cannes, but that “it is important and great to be going – for the industry at large, professionally for my company, and for me personally”.

“Cannes is so important because of the buzz created around new films and talent, that allows us as an industry to come together and to build the year ahead, both for local markets and on a global scale. There are of course other great festivals that fulfil a similar role but there is something about Cannes – it feels like the starting point of it all.” she added.

