Building permit for Antequera’s new fire station is approved

The building permit for Antequera’s new fire station was confirmed today, Monday 5, by Manolo Barón, the mayor of Antequera, as he announced that the Local Government Board of the Town Hall has approved the application presented by the Malaga Provincial Council for a municipal license to construct the new Antequera Fire Station, that will be officially located in Calle José María Fernández.

This is a new preliminary procedure was resolved so that some of the work could now be initiated before the end of 2021, with licence reportedly containing a clause which says the Provincial Council has a maximum term of one year within which to start work, and a maximum of three years in which to complete the project.

Mayor Barón pointed out that these new facilities “will make it possible in Antequera to reduce the times of action in the face of any emergency that the Fire Brigade has to face in our city”, thus having the building permit to be able to start and develop works that have a budget of €1,887,041.43 for the project, contributed entirely by the Diputacion de Malaga.

The building plot is municipal property and has an area of ​​7,035m², located in the area known as Verónica Park, bordering the Talavera slope, José María Fernández avenue, and the Red Cross headquarters.

Once completed, the structure will have a total area of 1,233m², comprising the vehicle hangar, a practice tower, changing rooms, bedrooms, control and communications room, kitchen-dining room, gym, warehouse, training room, and administrative offices, as reported by 101tv.es.

