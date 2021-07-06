Britney Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigns as singer ‘intends to retire’

Britney Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph has resigned amid the singer’s conservatorship case, as he claimed she had ‘voiced her intention to retire’.

The Toxic hitmaker, who has been under conservatorship since 2008, previously said that she would not perform until her father Jamie, who acts as her conservator, was no longer in control of her career.

“It has been over two and a half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

“As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.” Rudolph said in a statement.

The departure leaves Britney’s 68-year-old father as the sole conservator of her estate. Montgomery has been the temporary conservator of Britney’s person since 2019, a role previously held by Jamie.

Recently, both Jamie and Montgomery have been at odds regarding who is responsible for Britney’s “suffering.”

Britney recently addressed the court on June 23 for the first time in years, delivering an emotional testimony about the effects of her conservatorship and explained that she wants it to end without an external evaluation.

During the hearing, Britney was not questioned by her conservators’ lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court. As stated by the judge in June, Britney still needs to file a formal motion to end the conservatorship.

