THE UK’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, has announced new quarantine regulations from August 16.

The health secretary announced the new quarantine regulations in a speech today, July 6, in the House of Commons.

The new restrictions from August 16 will see those who have had two doses of the vaccine no longer need to quarantine after contact with a positive case, meanwhile those under 18 who are a close contact of a case will also not have to quarantine.

Those who come into contact with someone who is infected will have to take a PCR test, while anyone with the virus will still have to quarantine.

The health secretary said: “From 16 August when even more people will have the protection of both doses, and when modeling suggests the risks from the virus will be even lower, anyone who’s a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated.

“If someone gets their second dose just before or just after 16 August, they’ll need to wait two weeks, after which their second jab can take effect and give them these new freedoms.”

He added: “So in line with the approach for adults, anyone under the age of 18 who is a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate.

“Instead they’ll be given advice about whether they should get tested, dependent on their age and will need to self-isolate only if they test positive.

“These measures will also come into force on August 16.”

The news comes after yesterday the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced the government’s plans to ease restrictions in July in the UK.

