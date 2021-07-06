Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries shot in the head- Arrest in progress!

Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries has been shot and seriously wounded on a street in Amsterdam.

Peter R de Vries has been shot and seriously wounded on a street in Amsterdam, newspaper Parool reports, adding he has been taken to hospital.

Police confirmed the identity of Mr De Vries, 64, after an eyewitness told Dutch news outlet Het Parool that she heard the shots and saw the reporter lying on the ground. She held his hand until he was taken, still alive, by ambulance.

A second witness told the newspaper she heard four or five loud bangs, while video circulating online shortly after the shooting purported to show Mr De Vries lying on the ground with blood pooling at his head.

“A man has just been shot on Lange Leidesdwarsstrat. Multiple emergency services have been summoned and police are searching for the suspect or suspects.” said the police statement, referring to a street near one of the city’s largest public squares.

Police have asked witnesses to call with any information they might have regarding the shooting.

De Vries is a celebrity in the Netherlands, known for his investigative work following the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken. He became known in the United States for his work investigating the disappearance of teenager Natalee Holloway in 2006.

De Vries has been subjected to continuous threats from the criminal underworld in the past in connection with several cases.

In 2013 Willem Holledeer, the Heineken kidnapper, was convicted of making threats against De Vries. Holledeer is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in five murders.

In 2019 Ridouan Taghi, currently on trial for murder and drug trafficking, took the unusual step of making a public statement denying reports that he had threatened to have De Vries killed.

!! SAFE guys, they just arrested the possible shooter of peter r de vries ! pic.twitter.com/3uCDmG16Fp — es ;’✰ | ia cuz finals (@donutcrawf) July 6, 2021

