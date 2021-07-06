Archbishop condemns Spain’s trans law, warns of dictatorship

The Archbishop of Granada said “Whoever is born a man will always be a man”

The Archbishop of Granada, Javier Martinez, believes that Spain is “on the way to a third dictatorship, in one way or another, because laws are imposed that go against the common good,”

He also said Span’s new euthanasia law “an offense to human reason.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The archbishop made the remarks in his sermon on Sunday July 4 in Granada.

“The trans law, for example, converts sentiment into a legal category. It is not the first time it has happened. In the 30s and 40s of the last century, the feeling of superiority of the Aryan race resulted in millions of deaths when it became law, “he argued.

Believers, he said, must start “learning anew to be free in the face of these two laws, which are also an offense to human reason in many ways.”

“This does not mean any judgment on any person, of any kind, or transsexual of any kind. But reality is reality, it cannot be changed. Whoever is born a man will always be a man. Whoever is born a woman will always be a woman. Regardless of the hormones that they put in them, or the operations that they do to them,” he added.

On June 29, the government approved a draft bill extending LGBTI rights. The bill, also known as the ‘trans law’ also bans conversion therapies, makes it easier for lesbian couples to register as co-parents and gives trans people access to assisted reproduction

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.